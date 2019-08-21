As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Declined, Springowl Associates Increased Its Holding by $527,500; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Declined, Holder Riverpark Capital Management Boosted Stake

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 46,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, up from 37,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $203.39. About 1.08 million shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW); 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 27/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 3km NNW of Palo Cedro, CA

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 844,518 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. The insider Powers Elizabeth C bought 2,000 shares worth $36,340. WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800 worth of stock. 2,500 shares were bought by Kramer Kevin B, worth $44,208. BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of stock.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 37,579 shares to 102,423 shares, valued at $17.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 3,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,727 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.