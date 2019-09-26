As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Stock Declined, Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Increased Position; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Interocean Capital Lowered Position

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 119,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 697,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.56 million, up from 577,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 469,017 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 7,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 38,001 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.83 million, down from 45,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $387.1. About 2.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Sale Is Expected to Close by 3Q18; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES SPENDING $12B ON SHARE BUYBACKS OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO SAYS PLANS TO PLACE ORDER FOR 20-25 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT AT END OF 2018 OR FIRST HALF OF 2019 TO REPLACE RESIDUAL 747S; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of stock. The insider BALL M LEROY bought $36,360. The insider Harris Timothy J bought 2,900 shares worth $51,620. Shares for $36,340 were bought by Powers Elizabeth C. On Wednesday, August 14 Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,500 shares.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 36,000 shares to 937,500 shares, valued at $24.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV) by 42,724 shares to 276,932 shares, valued at $25.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.