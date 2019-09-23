As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shares Declined, Holder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Holding; As Seachange Intl (SEAC) Valuation Rose, Eidelman Virant Capital Raised by $351,000 Its Position

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0199. About 109,834 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 433,400 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $189.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 31,438 shares to 46,111 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 14,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,785 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold SEAC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.84 million shares or 15.56% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 2.13 million shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Bridgeway Cap Management stated it has 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Advisory Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 10,870 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 1.50M shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% or 16,146 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0% stake. Gmt Corporation owns 38,180 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Atria Limited Com invested in 4,569 shares. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Sg Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 68,144 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 25,000 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 39,799 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 1,109 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $219,232 activity. 126,749 shares valued at $189,832 were bought by BONNEY MARK J on Tuesday, June 11.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. $51,620 worth of stock was bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $36,340 were bought by Powers Elizabeth C. 2,000 shares were bought by Davis Elliot S, worth $35,060 on Wednesday, August 14. 2,000 shares were bought by BALL M LEROY, worth $36,360 on Tuesday, August 13. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $44,208 was made by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 163,934 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 24,485 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.04% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 113,837 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 57,149 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Beese Fulmer Inv Management Incorporated holds 8,689 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc has 0.28% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Earnest Partners Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.03% or 55,535 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Asset One Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 137,881 shares. Kennedy Management stated it has 502,274 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 41,100 shares.