As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Shares Declined, D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Increased Position by $2.50 Million; H Partners Management Decreased Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Holding by $5.64 Million; Share Price Declined

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. It closed at $21.37 lastly. It is up 21.89% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500.

H Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. H Partners Management Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 4.91 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $244.10M, down from 5.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. H Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.88. About 28,758 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 24/04/2018 – Record Start to 2018 at Six Flags; 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Staley Advisers has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 379 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co has invested 0.31% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.06% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Metropolitan Life Ins holds 72,920 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% stake. Hightower owns 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 10,262 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 430,488 shares. 22,560 were reported by Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Valley Natl Advisers invested in 119 shares. First Manhattan reported 3,339 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 51,200 shares.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “ATI completes sale of oil and gas rights in New Mexico – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “ATI sells segment to Cleveland-based company – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ATI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. Harris Timothy J bought $51,620 worth of stock or 2,900 shares. Powers Elizabeth C had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,340 on Wednesday, August 14. $35,060 worth of stock was bought by Davis Elliot S on Wednesday, August 14. BALL M LEROY bought $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Tuesday, August 13.