As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Share Value Declined, Ws Management Lllp Trimmed by $14.85 Million Its Stake; New South Capital Management Cut Its Flowserve (FLS) Holding by $2.72 Million; Valuation Rose

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 12.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 60,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 405,381 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30M, down from 465,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 2.83M shares traded or 178.68% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 22/03/2018 – Flowserve Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.8 BLN, DOWN 9.7% VERSUS 2017 YEAR-END; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer; 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE, INCLUDING ITS REPORTED AND ADJUSTED EPS TARGET RANGE OF $0.95 TO $1.15 AND $1.50 TO $1.70, RESPECTIVELY

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 594,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.43M, down from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 1.54 million shares traded or 5.80% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 154,174 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $107.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 44,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 129,477 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Aviva Pcl reported 49,377 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 25,483 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retail Bank Of The West holds 0.03% or 5,666 shares. Edgepoint Investment Gp Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16.02M shares. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Corp Mi has 2,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Cipher LP stated it has 5,790 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Moreover, Boys Arnold And Inc has 0.04% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Sun Life holds 0% or 223 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Canada Pension Plan Board has 363,628 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Flowserve (FLS) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Offers FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Sanjay Chowbey as President, Aftermarket Services & Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Encana Signs Agreement to Sell its Arkoma Basin Natural Gas Assets – GuruFocus.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 51,800 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.37 million for 14.54 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0.05% or 664,104 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 759 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% or 8,689 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 10,181 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 330,000 shares. Oarsman accumulated 2.14% or 176,449 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 90,249 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 16,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 66,835 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 13,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Private Harbour Invest Management And Counsel has invested 1.21% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Oakworth holds 2,089 shares. Rmb Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Jefferies Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Diane Creel Becomes ATI Board Chair – Business Wire” on May 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATI Completes Sale of Titanium Investment Castings Business – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Allegheny Technologies Announces Webcast of Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allegheny Tech sees Q1 earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.