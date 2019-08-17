As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Share Value Declined, Springowl Associates Increased Holding by $527,500; Amg Funds Has Lifted Wabtec (WAB) Stake

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 1.36M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 76.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 5,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 12,702 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 7,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.92% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 3.65 million shares traded or 71.94% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE Is Said in Talks to Unload Rail Unit in Deal With Wabtec (Video); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 20/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Capital Mgmt invested in 90,150 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Vanguard Gp accumulated 11.77 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brigade Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.92% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 47,613 were reported by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. 11,970 are owned by Systematic Mngmt Lp. 475,000 were reported by Ack Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 67,600 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Serv Gp Inc has 0.01% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Sequoia Ltd Liability Corp holds 175,315 shares. Huntington Financial Bank holds 0% or 279 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Bbva Compass Savings Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 38,122 shares. Dc Cap Advisors accumulated 300,000 shares or 5.61% of the stock. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. 2,000 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $35,060 were bought by Davis Elliot S. Powers Elizabeth C had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,340 on Wednesday, August 14. The insider BALL M LEROY bought 2,000 shares worth $36,360. 2,500 shares were bought by Kramer Kevin B, worth $44,208. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $91,800 was made by WETHERBEE ROBERT S on Tuesday, August 13.

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84 billion and $102.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7,461 shares to 11,829 shares, valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 10,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,152 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).