As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Decreased Stake; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stake by $3.93 Million; Stock Value Declined

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 75.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 27,784 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 111,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 4.01% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 583,742 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 2.84M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.72 million, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 388,566 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.37 million for 13.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

