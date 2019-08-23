As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Share Price Declined, Northrock Partners Has Lifted Holding; Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Increased Its Stake in Ares Cap (ARCC) as Share Price Rose

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 101.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 25,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 51,047 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 25,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 399,055 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 256.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 52,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 73,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 396,731 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Capitala Finance (CPTA) Q2 Earnings In Line, Costs Fall – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Ares Capital (ARCC) – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: A High-Quality BDC Offering An Attractive 9.3% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ares Capital declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 15th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by ROLL PENELOPE F. On Monday, June 10 Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 4,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 300 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 301,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 7,060 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Hbk Invs Lp stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pnc Fin Serv Gp has 130,054 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 11,478 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Northern Trust has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Polar Ltd Liability Partnership reported 685,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 18,350 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity holds 2.89% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 522,500 shares. Joel Isaacson Co Llc reported 11,503 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Harris Timothy J. BALL M LEROY bought 2,000 shares worth $36,360. 5,000 shares were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S, worth $91,800 on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Kramer Kevin B bought 2,500 shares worth $44,208. 2,000 shares were bought by Davis Elliot S, worth $35,060 on Wednesday, August 14.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allegheny Technologies Announces Webcast of Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ATI Announces CEO Succession Plan – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “ATI sells industrial forging operations for $37M – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ATI Extends Long-Term Purchase Agreement With Rolls-Royce – Business Wire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.