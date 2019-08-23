As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Market Value Declined, Holder Springowl Associates Has Boosted Holding; Choate Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.01 Million as Share Price Rose

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 8,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 122,571 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 113,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 5.80 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 22/05/2018 – Conduent to Host Analyst Day on June 8, 2018; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 427,337 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,245 shares to 20,690 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 5,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,643 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Securities Corp owns 100,000 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Headinvest Ltd holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 81,766 shares. Sns Financial Gp Llc holds 35,844 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt stated it has 431,327 shares. Bank Of The West invested in 2.04% or 147,792 shares. Community Tru & Invest holds 4.33% or 297,931 shares in its portfolio. 6.31 million were reported by Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research Inc. Spirit Of America Ny reported 34,359 shares stake. Meyer Handelman reported 628,998 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co has 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Frontier Investment Mgmt Company accumulated 289,677 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 278,770 shares. The United Kingdom-based Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sphera Funds has 0.67% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,397 shares. Barnett And Comm invested in 0.06% or 823 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Powers Elizabeth C. $36,360 worth of stock was bought by BALL M LEROY on Tuesday, August 13. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Davis Elliot S bought $35,060. 5,000 shares were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S, worth $91,800 on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Kramer Kevin B bought 2,500 shares worth $44,208.