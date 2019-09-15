As Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Market Value Declined, Holder Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Lowered Stake; Timucuan Asset Management Has Boosted Its Dolby Laboratories Com (DLB) Position by $1.87 Million as Market Value Rose

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com (DLB) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 29,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.85M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 227,541 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dolby Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLB)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 22,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 22,560 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $569,000, down from 45,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 1.49M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI)

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39M for 15.21 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 314,226 shares or 0% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 14,947 shares. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us invested in 1.18 million shares or 0.32% of the stock. Edgestream Prns Lp has invested 0.04% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Boston Ptnrs holds 125,504 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 49,922 shares. Fruth Management has 0.29% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 28,800 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,813 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 35,474 shares stake. Swiss National Bank has 0.01% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 233,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 31,186 shares. 79,072 are held by Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Frontier Management Ltd Com owns 1.36% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 7.14 million shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 8,001 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Harris Timothy J. Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. On Wednesday, August 14 Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,500 shares. On Tuesday, August 13 WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 5,000 shares. 2,000 shares were bought by Davis Elliot S, worth $35,060 on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Svcs Gp Incorporated holds 5,116 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Comml Bank owns 385 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0% or 121 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 773 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co Pa reported 3,566 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Lp reported 6,989 shares. First Limited Partnership accumulated 52,133 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 699,186 shares. Next Fincl Gp stated it has 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 5,932 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 38,794 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 79,575 shares. Florida-based Timucuan Asset Management Fl has invested 4.76% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). 6,660 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 313,066 shares.

More notable recent Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oscar Nominees Celebrate 91st Academy Awards with Dolby Laboratories – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2019 NYSE:DLB – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) P/E Ratio Tell You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s (NYSE:DLB) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Binge Smarter with Dolby Dimension NYSE:DLB – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 14, 2018.