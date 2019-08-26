As Allegheny Tech (ATI) Stock Price Declined, Bowen Hanes & Co Has Lifted by $1.42 Million Its Position; As Union Pacific (UNP) Shares Rose, Trb Advisors LP Has Upped Position by $9.35 Million

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Allegheny Tech (ATI) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 56,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.67M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Allegheny Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 2.80 million shares traded or 80.33% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.59 million shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life holds 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 1,230 shares. Adirondack Trust invested in 0.05% or 423 shares. 12,474 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Proshare has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.44% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.47% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 6,205 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel accumulated 7,470 shares. Northeast Investment Mgmt holds 240,504 shares. Sns Finance Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,682 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 502,566 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 140,631 shares. The California-based Skba Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.03% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 169,357 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Trust Co owns 11,623 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv stated it has 343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 33,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 50,237 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 11,455 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Castleark Mgmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.15% or 778,400 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 25,265 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 105,005 are owned by Asset One Ltd. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 33,480 shares. Invsts has 0.03% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). California-based Aperio Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Nomura has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 30,976 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 32,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,390 shares, and cut its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. On Wednesday, August 14 Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,500 shares. The insider WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought 5,000 shares worth $91,800. Shares for $35,060 were bought by Davis Elliot S on Wednesday, August 14. 2,000 shares were bought by BALL M LEROY, worth $36,360 on Tuesday, August 13. The insider Powers Elizabeth C bought $36,340.