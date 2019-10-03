As Allegheny Tech (ATI) Share Value Declined, Argent Capital Management Boosted by $943,375 Its Stake; Zoetis (ZTS) Shareholder Polen Capital Management Increased Holding by $9.76 Million

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Tech (ATI) by 62.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 37,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 97,745 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 60,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 752,852 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 86,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 10.19 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16B, up from 10.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.29. About 1.66 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 69C; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allegheny Technologies Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allegheny Technologies: Due For A Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “PPG names new chief digital officer – Pittsburgh Business Times” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Allegheny Technologies wins $45M contract – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “ATI acquires aerospace and defense additive manufacturer – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: July 16, 2018.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11,030 shares to 78,255 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,365 shares, and cut its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spectrum Grp Inc Inc has 0.01% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 842 shares. Moreover, Ww Invsts has 0.03% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Utd Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 253,149 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Prudential Plc owns 742,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 125,504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Co Asset Us has invested 0.32% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Hsbc Holding Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 12,934 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 7,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc reported 1.49 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 50 shares. Griffin Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 50,955 shares.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Davis Elliot S on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. The insider WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800. $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by Powers Elizabeth C. 2,900 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $51,620 were bought by Harris Timothy J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S R Schill Assocs stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management Inc holds 13,675 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 133,400 shares stake. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 8,547 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 25,814 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Limited has 2,710 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.44% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 1.08 million shares. World Investors has 0.28% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 10.33 million shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.08% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company reported 0.14% stake. Taurus Asset Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 5,927 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,980 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Company reported 15,241 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 38,099 shares. Axa owns 0.26% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 574,444 shares.