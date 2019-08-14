As Alleghany (Y) Stock Value Rose, Qv Investors Has Lowered Position by $12.94 Million; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $246.73 Million

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 21,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 11,658 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, down from 32,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $9.09 during the last trading session, reaching $744.44. About 15,088 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 10,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $204.67. About 14.94 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-UPDATE 3-With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 14/03/2018 – GOOG, AAPL: “I am going to summon Google and Apple to the Paris Commercial Court.” @BrunoLeMaire #RTLMatin – ! $GOOG $AAPL; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corp has 579 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 11 were accumulated by Advisory Ltd Llc. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd holds 12,818 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 7,039 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 9,080 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 44,345 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% stake. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.07% stake. Prelude Cap Management Lc holds 0.01% or 227 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 63 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Llc holds 626 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 0.01% or 4,489 shares. Automobile Association holds 5,523 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

