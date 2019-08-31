As Alleghany (Y) Stock Rose, Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Boosted Holding; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding Upped by Scotia Capital Inc

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 85.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,782 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 12,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 181,023 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.86M, up from 168,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $749.31. About 72,920 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4,418 shares to 3,246 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 13,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,703 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 6,500 shares to 19,700 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advansix Inc by 15,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 387,343 shares, and cut its stake in Amc Entertainment Hlds (NYSE:AMC).

