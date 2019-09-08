As Alleghany (Y) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Lafayette Investments Decreased Its Position by $1.03 Million; As Transcanada (TRP) Stock Price Rose, Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Has Upped Stake by $484,000

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $8.93 during the last trading session, reaching $780.02. About 73,102 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 629,050 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, up from 618,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 1.14 million shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada Announces 2018-2019 Rev Requirement Settlement With NGTL System Shippers; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES TRANSCANADA’S RATING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM S; 22/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP TRP.TO : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NGTL ANTICIPATES AN EXPANSION INVESTMENT OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS TO FINALIZE FORCE MAJEURE AGREEMENTS WITH CFE ON MEXICO PIPELINES IN ‘NEXT FEW MONTHS’ -CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – IN LIGHT OF 2018 FERC ACTIONS, FURTHER DROP DOWNS OF ASSETS INTO TC PIPELINES, LP ARE NOT CONSIDERED TO BE A VIABLE FUNDING LEVER; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NOVA GAS TRANSMISSION LTD WILL WORK WITH ITS SHIPPERS TO ADDRESS REQUIREMENTS PROVIDED BY NEB; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $271.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,568 shares to 80,056 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:SASR).

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 earnings per share, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $96.20M for 28.43 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

