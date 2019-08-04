As Alleghany Del (Y) Valuation Rose, Boston Partners Trimmed Stake; Mine Safety Appliances Company (MSA) Holder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 57,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 844,685 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517.29M, down from 902,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $692.05. About 61,132 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (MSA) by 24.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc sold 8,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 27,232 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 35,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 157,266 shares traded or 2.79% up from the average. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 32,896 shares to 94,836 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 18,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp owns 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 1 shares. Signaturefd reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Lc invested in 0.05% or 1,400 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 39,581 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 3,000 shares. 6,076 are held by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Morgan Stanley reported 34,635 shares. Ar Asset Incorporated holds 1,594 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 3,015 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,769 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Utah Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,696 shares. United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.65% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Royal London Asset Management holds 6,172 shares.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger sees North America weakness offset by international strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canadian National Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stag Industrial Q2 EBITDAre rises 16% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $9.48 EPS, down 3.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $136.92 million for 18.25 P/E if the $9.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 0.08% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). 13,567 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 16,200 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 31,173 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested in 10,033 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 206,176 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 65,861 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Llc holds 0.04% or 18,645 shares in its portfolio. 42,173 are owned by Legal And General Group Public Ltd. Shelton Management holds 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) or 247 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc reported 427,651 shares. 25,177 were reported by Arizona State Retirement System. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 143 shares.

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.68 million for 22.15 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.