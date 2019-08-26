As Alleghany Del (Y) Stock Rose, British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $2.70 Million; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Upped Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Stock Value Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 18,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 266,476 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.06 million, up from 247,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.67% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $94.6. About 1.82 million shares traded or 14.21% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 59.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 4,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 3,032 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 7,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $738.64. About 77,363 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Twitter Is In Vogue Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Vermilion Energy mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LTC Q2 rental revenue rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alteryx: No Signs Of Slowing Down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 103,644 shares to 262,853 shares, valued at $8.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 34,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Company Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6,862 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 462 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,693 shares. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.15% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Franklin Res accumulated 646,731 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 3,664 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Llc reported 1,889 shares. Moreover, London Of Virginia has 1% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 190,387 shares. Becker Cap Management invested in 1.15% or 50,769 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 17,295 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Mgmt owns 3,032 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.04% or 6,239 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 127,986 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $87.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 949,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.21M shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China Index Holdings Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This FANG Will Rise – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Diamondback (FANG) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: EA, FANG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $905,320 activity. The insider Stice Travis D. bought 4,186 shares worth $399,968.