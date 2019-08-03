As Alleghany Del (Y) Shares Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Upped Holding; Fulton Bank Increased Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $359,432 as Stock Price Declined

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 2,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 20,265 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 18,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.19. About 10.71 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 351.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 3,340 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $692.05. About 60,858 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,763 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares accumulated 0.02% or 630 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 17,295 shares in its portfolio. 889 are held by Shell Asset Mgmt. Howe Rusling invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 3,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Weiss Multi has 20,000 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co stated it has 6,076 shares. Bp Public Ltd owns 1,900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsrs owns 523 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,627 shares.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Look At Medallia’s $255 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Snap Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluor slammed by big Q2 loss; withdraws earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Natural Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,195 shares to 14,995 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,613 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NVDA, GATX, BIG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts See 11% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of RDVY – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock: 3 Things You Should Know Post-Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Is Supposed to Be Hot, But Itâ€™s Leaving Investors Cold – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.