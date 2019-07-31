As Alleghany Del (Y) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kiltearn Partners Llp Decreased Holding by $36.90 Million; As Pros Holdings (PRO) Market Valuation Rose, Whetstone Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 44.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 60,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,280 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.49 million, down from 134,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $15.6 during the last trading session, reaching $685.73. About 73,920 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 16.11% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.68% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 14,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 648,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.38 million, down from 662,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 245,874 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 21c-Loss 19c; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sally Beauty Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Vermilion Energy mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eversource Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CNX Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 75,500 shares to 250,400 shares, valued at $59.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 33,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $9.48 EPS, down 3.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $9.78 per share. Y’s profit will be $136.92M for 18.08 P/E if the $9.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.66 actual EPS reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.37% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 3,300 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 17,295 shares. Profund Advisors Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited invested in 0.02% or 3,141 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0.04% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.05% or 6,839 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% or 9,080 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 4,434 shares. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Inc has 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 7,769 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 0.02% or 4,527 shares. Fdx invested in 523 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80M and $246.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 17,177 shares to 266,071 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) by 45,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chegg Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Ford – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PROS Holdings’ Short Thesis Isn’t Playing Out – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.