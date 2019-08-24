As Alleghany Del (Y) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mcrae Capital Management Boosted Its Position; Estee Lauder Cos (EL) Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Boosted Its Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 351.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 3,340 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, up from 740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $15.34 during the last trading session, reaching $738.64. About 64,555 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Alleghany Insurance Cos To ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (EL) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 36,534 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 34,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 1.48 million shares traded or 1.99% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.65 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF) by 13,590 shares to 29,474 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6,720 shares to 142,177 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

