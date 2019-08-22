As Alleghany Del (Y) Market Valuation Rose, Shufro Rose & Co Has Raised Holding; Serengeti Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM)

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 156.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 17,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 28,580 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.50 million, up from 11,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $749.62. About 26,871 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 09/05/2018 – Alleghany Corporation Buys New 10% Position in Ares Management; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 215,584 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 48,603 shares to 644,698 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 68,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,540 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,830 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 44,345 shares. Raymond James & owns 29,038 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) or 2,400 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii reported 1,537 shares stake. West Oak Capital Limited owns 1.07% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 5,176 shares. D E Shaw And Co owns 6,862 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 4,908 are held by Brown Advisory. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1,517 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,696 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,860 shares. Aqr Cap Lc reported 85,645 shares. Sei owns 10,100 shares.