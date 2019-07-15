As Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Market Value Declined, Spark Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $3.72 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Paragon Capital Management LTD Has Raised Holding by $3.78 Million

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alkermes Plc (ALKS) by 92.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 103,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 215,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, up from 111,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alkermes Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 911,578 shares traded. Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has declined 45.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ALKS News: 07/03/2018 – Alkermes Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Seven Times Average; 08/05/2018 – Alkermes at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 16/04/2018 – Missed wake up call?– In a stunning about face, the FDA is now welcoming the new drug application from Alkermes it rejected 2 weeks ago $ALKS; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES: FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR REVIEW OF NDA FOR ALKS 5461 FOR; 30/05/2018 – Alkermes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Alkermes to Present Data on Depression and Schizophrenia Portfolios at Upcoming Amer Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Alkermes Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures to Range From $80M-$90M; 10/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – ALKERMES SAYS FDA ACTION EXPECTED BY JAN. 31, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALKS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 148.89 million shares or 0.09% less from 149.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts reported 130,980 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Co reported 11.65 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 18,522 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 230,647 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). 114,938 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And. Earnest Lc accumulated 0% or 62 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.04% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 528,266 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 1,908 shares. 21.40 million were accumulated by Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). Legal General Group Public Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS). 3,175 are owned by Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc.

More notable recent Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alkermes is Now Oversold (ALKS) – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alkermes’ (ALKS) and Biogen’s NDA for BIIB098 Accepted by FDA – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alkermes Catches A ‘Sell’ Downgrade On Depression Therapy, M&A Prospects – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alkermes’ ALKS 3831 successful in late-stage schizophrenia study; shares up 6% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 72,630 shares to 81,670 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 310,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,700 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual owns 3.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 234,286 shares. Nottingham Inc reported 4,862 shares. Cap Invest Serv Of America stated it has 3.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilder Gagnon Howe Llc holds 580,778 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,284 shares. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd Co stated it has 34,231 shares. Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 2.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 419,343 shares. Howard Capital holds 314,852 shares or 5.24% of its portfolio. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 438,287 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc reported 93,556 shares. Narwhal Mgmt accumulated 134,690 shares or 3.46% of the stock. Boston Prtn holds 0.97% or 6.24 million shares in its portfolio. Swift Run Management Lc holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,386 shares. Polen Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 15.18M shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 3,018 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: More Fed Fun, but Healthcare Weakness Caps Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.