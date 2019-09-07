As Align Technology (Put) (ALGN) Market Value Declined, D-E Shaw & Company Has Decreased by $21.19 Million Its Position; Sit Investment Associates Boosted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $2.44 Million

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 26.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 26,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 129,575 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 102,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.18M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA & MEDTRONIC EXTEND GENCARO CLINICAL TRIAL PACT; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 24/05/2018 – MDT SEES FY ORGANIC REV. UP 4-4.5%;IMPLIED REV GROWTH 3.5%-4.3%

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (Put) (ALGN) by 68.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 74,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 33,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64 million, down from 108,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 1.36M shares traded or 3.63% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169 worth of stock or 4,995 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 5 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Endurance Wealth Management holds 884 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. National Tx holds 17,210 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 1.18 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc holds 52 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,171 shares. Smithfield Trust Com has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,146 shares in its portfolio. 313 are held by Regions Fincl. Logan reported 116,589 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.09% or 2,367 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 13,878 shares stake. Ithaka Lc invested in 1.89% or 41,805 shares.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $94.14 million for 38.39 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 849,917 shares to 855,117 shares, valued at $34.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 18,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:COHR).

