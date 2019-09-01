As Align Technology (ALGN) Valuation Declined, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Trimmed by $2.93 Million Its Stake; Eqis Capital Management Has Decreased Its Watsco (WSO) Holding by $1.30 Million

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 76.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 9,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 2,858 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 11,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 229,168 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 10,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 73,533 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.91M, down from 83,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.68M shares traded or 30.89% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Hosts 2018 Investor Day; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp by 53,400 shares to 235,534 shares, valued at $24.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 18,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj had bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921 on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $89.72 million for 40.16 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $85.23M for 18.17 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Watsco Boosts Annual Dividend 10% to $6.40 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco Reports Record Sales, Operating Profit, Net Income and Cash Flow During First Quarter – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference on August 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Watsco, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WSO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.