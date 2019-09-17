As Align Technology (ALGN) Valuation Declined, Aspiriant Has Raised Holding by $2.13 Million; Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increased Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 210,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 6.39M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $482.49M, up from 6.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 238,768 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 09/05/2018 – CHUY’S HOLDINGS INC CHUY.O : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $27; 14/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – BMO FOCUSED ON CONTACTING CLIENTS FOLLOWING DATA BREACH: CFO; 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 14/03/2018 – IPT: BANK OF MONTREAL GBP BMARK 6/2022 SENIOR UKT +HIGH 80S A; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal 2Q Net C$1.25B; 08/03/2018 – CONA RESOURCES LTD CONA.TO : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 171.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 7,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 12,357 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38 million, up from 4,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $179.37. About 936,944 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 1.32M shares to 20.88 million shares, valued at $184.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Cda (NYSE:RY) by 128,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 4,548 shares to 154,877 shares, valued at $41.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,624 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Capital reported 12,394 shares. Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.75% or 7,906 shares. Axa owns 76,511 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 871,667 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc holds 0.08% or 278,651 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1.23M shares. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 35,237 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 13,847 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management Inc accumulated 272,391 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,377 shares. Provise Management Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 1,029 shares. 218,942 are held by Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 37,296 were reported by Stephens Ar. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 1,043 shares.

