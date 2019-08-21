As Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Price Declined, Advisory Services Network Has Cut Its Position by $2.11 Million; As Synnex (SNX) Share Price Declined, Zpr Investment Management Has Lowered Position

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 87.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 7,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 1,102 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 8,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $175.7. About 510,954 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 3,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 27,602 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 31,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.83. About 127,164 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Net $71.9M-Net $75.7M; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.08M for 7.42 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 1,100 shares.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 38.53 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

