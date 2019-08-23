As Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Declined, Moody National Bank Trust Division Lifted by $5.11 Million Its Holding; Pinnacle Holdings Has Lifted Its Mdc Holdings (MDC) Stake by $73.49 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Mdc Holdings (MDC) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 2,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.76% . The hedge fund held 38,467 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 billion, up from 35,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Mdc Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 293,130 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 36.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Ending Backlog Dollar Value Up 18% to $1.88B; 25/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MDC HOLDINGS ‘BB+’ RATING, OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms MDC Holdings ‘BB+’ Rating, Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zimbabwe’s first poll since Mugabe set for July; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Home Sale Rev $607.7M; 07/05/2018 – Richmond American Homes Announces Grand Opening In Layton; 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28544.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 17,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 18,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $178.97. About 858,162 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 116,666 shares to 59 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 31,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,026 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 633 shares. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 105,261 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 1,921 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 1,171 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 662,677 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 2,276 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 11,824 shares. Moreover, Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited has 0.09% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 17,285 shares. Synovus stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Barbara Oil Com reported 2,500 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 6,100 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc (Wy) has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 43 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.94, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MDC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 44.86 million shares or 11.75% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Lc has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). American Gp has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advisors has invested 0.01% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Raymond James & Assoc owns 101,139 shares. 19,344 are owned by Everence Capital Management. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0% or 89,158 shares. 8.35M are held by Blackrock. Aperio Limited Liability holds 32,726 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 4,344 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 408 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC). Cibc Asset Management owns 7,296 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0% in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) or 31,765 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 0.16% stake. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 559,735 shares or 0% of the stock.