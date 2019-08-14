As Align Technology (ALGN) Shares Declined, Holder National Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $462,816; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lifted Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 5,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 246,463 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06 million, up from 240,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.75B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 7.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 17/03/2018 – Tech Trader: After Qualcomm, Broadcom’s Plan B Looks Complicated — Barron’s; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 18/04/2018 – Investing.com: Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts: Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 64.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 1,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 875 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 2,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $182. About 769,395 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,861 shares to 237,648 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,296 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.06 million for 39.91 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj had bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921 on Tuesday, August 6.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONV) by 2,835 shares to 9,436 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 1,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

