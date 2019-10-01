As Align Technology (ALGN) Shares Declined, Edgewood Management Increased Stake by $291.12 Million; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by $346,034 as Stock Price Declined

Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 3.08M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843.16M, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $182.01. About 806,509 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 25.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 13,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 65,780 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 52,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 1.76 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 218,800 shares. Transamerica Advsrs invested in 0% or 1 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited has 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 250,185 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt accumulated 8,068 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone reported 15,181 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 878,492 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 122,434 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. 894,142 were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Meyer Handelman holds 0.14% or 105,857 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 440,391 shares. 27,200 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.58% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 42,294 are held by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 5,200 shares to 1,598 shares, valued at $134,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON) by 31,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,781 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10,300 shares to 333,047 shares, valued at $57.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Mlp Inc & Enr (MIE) by 35,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,640 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 40,786 shares stake. Trellus Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.11% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.15% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 120,653 shares. Brown Cap Management Lc has invested 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sigma Inv Counselors has 4,760 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 138,571 shares. Stephens Ar has 37,296 shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 5,021 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc invested in 212,017 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 192,440 shares. 76,460 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Ipswich Investment Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 857 shares. Barbara Oil holds 0.39% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 10,406 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 86,433 shares stake.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M also bought $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares.