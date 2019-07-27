As Align Technology (ALGN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $481,664; Carnival (CCL) Shares Declined While Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lifted by $350,000 Its Stake

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.31M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 14/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Twenty-Two Calypsonians Set to Participate in Stoli Budweiser VI Carnival 2018 Elimination Tent; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 17/04/2018 – Upper Makefieldf: UM Fire Company Carnival – May 1 – May 5; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 59.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 1,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,171 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 2,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.84. About 2.95M shares traded or 165.03% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk owns 378,609 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Utah Retirement stated it has 75,504 shares. Century Inc reported 4.03M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.19% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 1.11M shares. 307,325 were accumulated by Cornerstone Cap. Moreover, Duncker Streett Company has 0.23% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 19,755 shares. Pinnacle Fin Inc reported 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Paragon Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.21% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Covington Capital Mgmt invested in 0% or 800 shares. Intl Inc Ca has invested 0.16% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 77,314 are owned by Comerica Savings Bank. Capital Interest Sarl invested in 65,281 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Carnival And Don’t Look Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Carnival, Worthington – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J on Wednesday, July 3.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) by 66,613 shares to 10,244 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF) by 110,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,282 shares, and cut its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 1,854 shares. First Personal Fincl reported 192 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.06% or 36,654 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 353,271 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has 2,089 shares. Heritage Mngmt owns 6,521 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Hartford Investment Management holds 0.06% or 7,879 shares. 1.18 million were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Rafferty Asset Ltd Co holds 8,147 shares. Virtu Finance Limited has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 34,010 shares. Century Companies Inc reported 292,852 shares stake. Sit Invest Assoc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,276 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 114 shares.