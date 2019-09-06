As Align Technology (ALGN) Share Value Declined, Scott & Selber Lowered Its Holding by $1.53 Million; Mistras Group (MG) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Decreased Stake

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Mistras Group Inc (MG) by 79.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 116,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 29,651 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 146,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $421.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 42,107 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $727.5M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 11,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $175.47. About 889,595 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21 million and $191.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $94.14M for 38.48 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought $206,921.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 10,832 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested 0.04% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability reported 765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.03% or 7,950 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 1,195 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking, a Japan-based fund reported 92,188 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 9,518 shares. Navellier And holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 2,961 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1,340 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 192 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia reported 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust owns 2,654 shares. De Burlo Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 13,195 shares. 14 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Inc.

Analysts await Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 46.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MG’s profit will be $6.35M for 16.58 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Mistras Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Bridgeway Management Inc owns 51,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 197,807 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Partners stated it has 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Rhumbline Advisers has 23,263 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 270,734 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Research invested in 0% or 24,699 shares. Envestnet Asset has 19,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 541,226 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 135,549 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 335,513 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,007 shares to 566,274 shares, valued at $33.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $810,483 activity. Stamatakis Manuel N. had bought 15,000 shares worth $207,750 on Thursday, March 14. Shares for $48,731 were bought by Wolk Jonathan H on Wednesday, June 5.