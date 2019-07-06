As Align Technology (ALGN) Share Price Rose, Holder Scott & Selber Cut Position by $1.53 Million; Hightower Advisors Cut Holding in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $3.22 Million

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 11,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $273.29. About 657,374 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 70,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.03M, down from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s rates CCEP bonds A3; outlook stable; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 13.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.3 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $90.41M for 60.46 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.97% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

