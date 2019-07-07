As Align Technology (ALGN) Share Price Rose, Bares Capital Management Has Boosted by $4.77 Million Its Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,650 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.04M, up from 88,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $273.29. About 657,374 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 10,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,863 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, up from 29,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 92,596 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $268.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 756,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings.

