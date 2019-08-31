As Align Technology (ALGN) Share Price Declined, Stephens Investment Management Group Has Upped Holding; As Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shares Declined, Holder Tang Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.79 Million Its Stake

Tang Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc sold 74,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 5.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.39 million, down from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 284,248 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heron Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRTX); 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 19,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 73,114 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.79M, up from 53,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.68M shares traded or 28.99% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 49,398 shares to 620,416 shares, valued at $23.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 10,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,182 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Capital Ltd holds 833,694 shares. Whittier Tru Com owns 365 shares. 10,728 were reported by Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs. Factory Mutual Com reported 69,100 shares. Ipswich Management Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1,555 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Scotia Capital holds 0% or 808 shares. 388 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.09% or 17,285 shares in its portfolio. 4,200 were accumulated by Eastern Bancorp. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 69,305 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has 5,900 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma stated it has 80,067 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 13,976 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Martin Currie owns 1.04% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 52,307 shares.

