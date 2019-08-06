As Align Technology (ALGN) Share Price Declined, Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Cut Position; Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Shareholder Scholtz & Company Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 6,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 833,694 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.04M, down from 840,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $11.01 during the last trading session, reaching $188.37. About 2.32 million shares traded or 87.12% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $209.43. About 1.08 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 41.31 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 15,845 shares. Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.1% or 939 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% or 64,891 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 9,341 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11 are held by Cypress Mngmt Limited Co (Wy). Schroder Investment Gp reported 0% stake. Georgia-based Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). British Columbia Inv Corporation owns 32,233 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Korea invested in 0.11% or 84,116 shares. Congress Asset Com Ma owns 35,033 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Zwj Counsel Inc stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 16,674 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,181 shares to 664,836 shares, valued at $1.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 2.25M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 57,610 shares to 109,690 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 29,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 42.57 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.