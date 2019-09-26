As Align Technology (ALGN) Market Value Declined, Holder Disciplined Growth Investors Cut Its Stake by $12.86 Million; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Continues to Hold Stake in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 34.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 31,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 121,428 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79M, up from 90,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 201,012 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 08/03/2018 NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – ON MARCH 6, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Net $109.6M; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold 47,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 910,084 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249.09 million, down from 957,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $180. About 191,989 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 39.47 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

