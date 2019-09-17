As Align Technology (ALGN) Market Value Declined, Biondo Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake Raised by Broadfin Capital Llc

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 21,793 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97 million, up from 18,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $178.07. About 431,913 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 64.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 257,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 657,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.23 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $21.35. About 640,087 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 26/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $50; 07/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Receipt of Issue Notifications for Three New Patents for IV Meloxicam; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 33,400 shares to 66,600 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 247,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Heron Could Be The Next Home Run In Combating The Opiodemic – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Heron Therapeutics provides 2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “FDA Rejection Sends Heron Therapeutics Stock to Nasdaq Cellar – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd holds 0.03% or 17,494 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0.19% or 202,721 shares in its portfolio. Partner Fund Lp accumulated 0.81% or 155,459 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 5,429 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 192,440 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Westpac Corp reported 0% stake. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 655 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Management One Communication Ltd invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 14,040 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.02% or 14,086 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Melvin Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.7% or 250,000 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.03% or 6,379 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.06% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 7,900 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 40,786 shares.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 IPOs to Watch For by the End of the Year – Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PSA, URI, ALGN – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Align Technology is Now Oversold (ALGN) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ALGN, SPLK, NHTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $998,169 worth of stock was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M on Friday, August 2.