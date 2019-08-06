As Align Technology (ALGN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Has Increased Position; Gmt Capital Increases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH)

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 220.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510.65 million, up from 561,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $11.01 during the last trading session, reaching $188.37. About 2.32M shares traded or 87.12% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 29.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 175,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 778,100 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76M, up from 603,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.05. About 2.20M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 739,284 shares to 2.04 million shares, valued at $544.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 281,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 635,736 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $318,228 activity.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 104,400 shares to 401,070 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,520 shares, and cut its stake in Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH).