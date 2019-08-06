As Align Technology (ALGN) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Wetherby Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $481,664; Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased Stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by $36.67 Million

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros (RBA) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 814,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.66M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Ritchie Bros for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $34.75. About 225,062 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK’S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q REV. $260.2M, EST. $154.3M; 06/03/2018 – Heat Magazine: EXCLUSIVE: Charlotte Crosby opens up about Joshua Ritchie romance

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 59.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc analyzed 1,696 shares as the company's stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 1,171 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 2,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $11.01 during the last trading session, reaching $188.37. About 2.32 million shares traded or 87.12% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. RBA’s profit will be $46.86M for 20.20 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.94% EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aar (NYSE:AIR) by 43,425 shares to 134,439 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,467 shares to 14,281 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 41.31 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.