As Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Increased Position; Calamos Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake by $3.11 Million

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $461.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 13.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL’S VALUATION SEEN SURGING TO ABOUT $150 BILLION AFTER LATEST FUNDRAISING; 08/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING’S TMALL ONLINE MARKETPLACE HAD ALSO STOPPED SELLING ZTE PHONES BY TUESDAY – NIKKEI; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 10,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,590 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 13,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $370.32. About 1.13M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 16/05/2018 – Sikorsky Begins CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 19/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $1.2 BLN SALE TO MEXICO OF 8 MH-60R HELICOPTERS AND RELATED EQUIPMENT – PENTAGON; 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 12,412 shares to 41,165 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 23,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,088 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. The insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30M. GORDON ILENE S also bought $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Monday, February 25.