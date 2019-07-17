As Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Stock Price Rose, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Lifted Stake; Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Valuation Declined While Wbi Investments Has Lowered by $1.17 Million Its Stake

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 55,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,791 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, down from 120,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.69. About 2.53 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic; 30/04/2018 – McCann Study Finds Three-quarters of Canadian Women Say There is No Gender Equality in the Workplace; 21/03/2018 – McCann Repeats as Network of the Year at ANDY Awards; 27/04/2018 – New Research Reveals lnauthentic lnfluencer Content On The Rise As Consumer Skepticism Grows; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/04/2018 – DJ Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPG); 05/04/2018 – Lee Anderson-Brooke Joins Weber Shandwick to Lead Technology & Corporate Across West Coast Operations; 29/03/2018 – IPG NAMES MICHAEL KOZIOL GLOBAL CEO

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 18.00M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 24/04/2018 – Paytm in talks to buy Indian portal TicketNew from Alibaba Pictures, sources say; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba

Analysts await The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 2.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.43 per share. IPG’s profit will be $170.30 million for 13.46 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. Another trade for 8,650 shares valued at $199,988 was bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN.