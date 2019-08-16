As Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) Market Value Declined, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $404,950; As Colgate (CL) Stock Value Rose, Dillon & Associates Decreased Position by $925,208

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Holding Group Adr (BABA) by 65.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,605 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Holding Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $174.35. About 19.71M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK HEALTHCARE IN MERGER PACT WITH IKANG; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 13,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 117,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, down from 131,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 1.23 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61 million for 25.78 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd Co accumulated 92,915 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 13,185 are owned by American National Bank. Fukoku Mutual Life, a Japan-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 12,911 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank stated it has 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sarasin Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.44 million shares stake. King Luther Cap Corp holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 1.52M shares. Birmingham Mgmt Commerce Incorporated Al stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wisconsin-based Oarsman Cap has invested 0.33% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Colony Grp Ltd Com invested 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amarillo Bank & Trust has invested 0.2% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Communication Ltd Company accumulated 7,623 shares. Uss Mgmt owns 165,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Personal Finance Services stated it has 60,705 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department invested in 0.12% or 17,220 shares.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “10 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares to 11,383 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba opens to U.S. sellers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Evolving Interests And Values’: 3 Takeaways From The Inaugural Apex Millennial 100 Report – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: 4 Reasons Why Opportunity Knocks Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.