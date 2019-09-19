As Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) Market Value Declined, Interactive Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased Wayfair (W) Position by $570,285

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $477.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.26. About 6.57 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES LIKELY LOSS 1.6B-1.7B YUAN FOR 15 MOS TO MARCH; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health: Ali JK Owns Relationships With Merchants on Tmall.com for Medical Devices, Adult Products; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (W) by 98.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 3,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 35 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6,000, down from 3,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $128.88. About 419,289 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 20/03/2018 – Wayfair Mobile Shopping App Can Turn Virtually Every Home into a Furniture Showroom; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 19/03/2018 – Wayfair Earns Top Spot in Email Effectiveness Study; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – WAYFAIR 1Q NET REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Goes High Tech in Quest to Be Largest Online Furnishings Store (Video)

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01 million and $218.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Latin America 40 Etf (ILF) by 468,576 shares to 715,933 shares, valued at $24.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs New (VOO) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Reit Etf (SCHH).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.55 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.61 million activity.

Analysts await Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.77 EPS, down 63.91% or $1.08 from last year’s $-1.69 per share. After $-1.97 actual EPS reported by Wayfair Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.61% negative EPS growth.