As Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) Stock Declined, American National Insurance Company Cut Its Stake by $1.34 Million; Bollard Group Trimmed British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) Stake by $418,285

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc S (BTI) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 11,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The hedge fund held 338 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 12,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc S for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 690,743 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 7,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 33,109 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61M, down from 41,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $452.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $173.76. About 6.68M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 60,174 shares to 441,436 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Power Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 35,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

