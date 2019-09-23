As Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads (BABA) Valuation Declined, Ruggie Capital Group Cut Stake by $1.25 Million; Korea Investment Holding in Paccar (Put) (PCAR) Lifted by $852,000

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads (BABA) by 96.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 7,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45,000, down from 7,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 11.02M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 02/04/2018 – Amit Sinha, chief operating officer of Paytm Mall said the company would deploy the latest investment from SoftBank and Alibaba to beef up its technology and build superior logistics among other things; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Paccar Inc (Put) (PCAR) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 663,233 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 24/04/2018 – PACCAR – IN 2018, CAPEX OF $425-$475 MLN AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES OF $300-$320 MLN TARGETED FOR NEW TRUCK MODELS, OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – PACCAR Investor Conference; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 07/05/2018 – Paccar Financial Corp Sells $300 million 3.1% 3-Year Sr Unsecure; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues and Excellent Profits; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating for Paccar Financial Corp., Paccar Financial Europe and Paccar Financial PLC; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 02/05/2018 – MANDATE: Paccar Financial EUR 3Y Fixed or FRN Notes Roadshow

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 90,400 shares to 776,908 shares, valued at $39.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 211,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PCAR shares while 166 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 211.03 million shares or 0.15% more from 210.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.42 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $59.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr Dwa Momentum Etf by 126,591 shares to 135,388 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl A (BRKA) by 8 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Tech Alphadex Etf (FXL).

