As Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads (BABA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Ruggie Capital Group Decreased by $1.25 Million Its Stake; Proshare Advisors Has Trimmed Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $1.24 Million

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads (BABA) by 96.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 7,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45,000, down from 7,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88M shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 24/04/2018 – XIAOZHU.COM SAYS ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FLIGGY, THE TRAVEL BRAND UNDER ALIBABA GROUP ON APRIL 24; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 7,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 89,324 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.60M, down from 96,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capwealth Lc owns 55,804 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. American National Registered Inv Advisor holds 1.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 11,541 shares. Clean Yield Gp has 4,359 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Limited Company holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 232,584 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Com owns 0.35% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 60,000 shares. Apriem Advisors invested in 0.16% or 2,912 shares. Globeflex LP owns 36 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0.13% stake. Allstate Corp holds 60,159 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Diligent Invsts Limited invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 90,979 were accumulated by Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Company. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth accumulated 0.11% or 1,975 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 362,632 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Sadoff Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14B and $16.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 106,151 shares to 401,238 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) by 82,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 515,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $59.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Tech Alphadex Etf (FXL) by 70,857 shares to 75,812 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl A (BRKA) by 8 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Unit Ser 1 Etf.