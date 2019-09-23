As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Share Price Declined, Holder Glacier Peak Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $797,511; Hemenway Trust Company Raised Xylem (XYL) Holding

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 38.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 4,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 7,388 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25M, down from 12,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $177.68. About 11.08M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ REDUCED BL, COUP, FB, JD, BABA IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Expands Into Turkey; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 30/04/2018 – TRADE WAR CONSEQUENCES ‘WILL BE QUITE SEVERE,’ SAYS BABA’S TSAI; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 64,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38 million, up from 60,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $77.78. About 231,624 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 26,345 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Montecito Bank Tru holds 2,961 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Stifel Finance has 425,378 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt holds 634 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Ameritas Invest Prns reported 3,170 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 17,227 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp owns 3,621 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 1.4% or 365,687 shares. Paradigm Finance Advsrs Llc owns 0.15% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 5,000 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 2,576 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc reported 26,968 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 821,004 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 10.86M shares. Private Asset Mngmt has invested 0.65% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 3,741 shares to 59,142 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,111 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67 million and $105.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 181,978 shares to 241,978 shares, valued at $6.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) by 7,831 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.41 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

