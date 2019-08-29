As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) Stock Declined, Beck Capital Management Lifted Its Position; Insteel (IIIN) Holder Bruce & Co Raised Its Stake by $600,000 as Stock Declined

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs (BABA) by 304.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 12,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 16,572 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Spon Ads Each Rep One Ord Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $167.48. About 8.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent court corporate clients in cloud push

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 21,463 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Navios Maritime Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Fund Think About Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insteel Industries slips 20% post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADTN, ADVM, EGBN and NFLX among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. 1,100 shares were bought by Ruth Jon M, worth $19,921 on Monday, April 22.