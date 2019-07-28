As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp A (BABA) Shares Rose, Winslow Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $409.04 Million; Semtech (SMTC) Market Valuation Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Trimmed by $659,450 Its Position

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (BABA) by 86774.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 2.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410.52 million, up from 2,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 25/05/2018 – China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 224,237 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.42M, down from 237,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 234,937 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 12.67% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Threats; 26/04/2018 – Semtech Announces Immediate Availability of Expanded Feature Set for BlueRiver™ AV-over-IP Platform; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM EXPECTED TO DEPLOY A LORAWAN NETWORK BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY IN HANGZHOU & NINGBO BY MID-2018; 30/05/2018 – Correct: Semtech Sees 2Q EPS 25c-EPS 33c, Not FY19; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Doesn’t Expect Deal to Have Any Material Impact on Earnings; 18/04/2018 – Semtech and Brazil’s Anatel Deploy LoRa Technology Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Loss $1.3M; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 14/03/2018 – Semtech Sees 1Q Adj EPS 45c-Adj EPS 47c

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $188,600 activity. On Friday, February 15 KIM JAMES JUNGSUP sold $132,500 worth of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 2,500 shares.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 40.54% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $14.67M for 60.94 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 11,712 shares to 149,091 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SMTC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 62.16 million shares or 4.00% less from 64.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Penn Capital Mngmt invested in 180,198 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 309,317 shares. Geode Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,600 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Sei Invs invested in 12,335 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,887 were reported by Mutual Of America Mngmt. Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 29,099 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 873,124 shares stake. Victory Cap Inc holds 51,960 shares. Mason Street Llc accumulated 21,135 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 826,710 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) or 19,158 shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 13,753 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $351.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 526,337 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Process (NASDAQ:ADP).

