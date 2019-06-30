As Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sp A (BABA) Market Value Rose, Winslow Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Royal Gold (RGLD) Holder Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Declined

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (BABA) by 86774.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 2.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410.52M, up from 2,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $438.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $169.45. About 19.97 million shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba revenues rise but Ant Financial makes a net loss; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Mobile MAUs on China Retail Marketplaces 617M; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91M, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $102.49. About 709,214 shares traded or 82.70% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EXPECT IMPACT OF TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AT MOUNT MILLIGAN TO BE REFLECTED IN MID-CALENDAR 2018 RESULTS; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Royal Gold Provides Update on its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation by 526,337 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $186.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.76M for 51.25 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.